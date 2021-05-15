Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $199.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.38.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

