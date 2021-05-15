CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of CIXX stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,330. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

