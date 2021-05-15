CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIXX stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63. CI Financial has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $18.05.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1488 dividend. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 89,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,380,000 after purchasing an additional 707,359 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 153,040.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 548,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 547,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $5,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.