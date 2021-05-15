CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a na rating and set a C$23.00 price objective (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

TSE CIX opened at C$21.80 on Friday. CI Financial has a one year low of C$14.15 and a one year high of C$21.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 656,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,430,408. Insiders bought 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000 in the last ninety days.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

