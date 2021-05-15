CIBC Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$141.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$131.00 to C$141.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$114.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.11. The company has a market cap of C$17.45 billion and a PE ratio of 61.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$100.68. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$91.95 and a 52 week high of C$116.42.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.40 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 8.3199998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$665,319.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,906 shares in the company, valued at C$11,600,794.85. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$207,874.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,219,886.49. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,161 shares of company stock worth $5,362,545.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

