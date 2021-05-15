Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Trimmed by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Cintas by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $358.08 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $222.88 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.38.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.