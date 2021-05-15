CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Up 6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.93. 3,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 122,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $747.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

