Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $39,404,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,565 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,387.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 213,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.68.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

