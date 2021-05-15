City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP Sells $120,414.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,439.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHCO opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.67. City Holding has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. City’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in City by 59.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in City by 12.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in City by 44.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in City by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in City by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

