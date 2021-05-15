Civitas Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $668.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Civitas has a total market cap of $157,842.67 and $668.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00032410 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001627 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003839 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,075,632 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

