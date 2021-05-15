CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 32,011 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

T opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

