CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,276 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. TheStreet raised Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

NYSE GOOS opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

