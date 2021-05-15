CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Shaw Communications by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 788,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 438,689 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

SJR opened at $29.77 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

