CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $648,000 Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

