CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $1,292,070.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,516 shares in the company, valued at $23,153,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $128.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

