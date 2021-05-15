CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises 2.2% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $324.28 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.02.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.52.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.