CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 372 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The ODP were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The ODP by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 359,263 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The ODP by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,113 shares of company stock worth $1,868,419. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

ODP stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

