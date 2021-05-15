CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,761 shares during the period. Global Water Resources makes up 0.9% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Global Water Resources worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,848,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,018.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 5,053 shares of company stock worth $81,139 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWRS opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,703.70, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 290.00%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

