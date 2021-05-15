Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGNX. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Shares of CGNX opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 807,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 97.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

