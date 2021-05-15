Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 541,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,273 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000.

CRHC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

About Cohn Robbins

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

