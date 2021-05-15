CoinUs (CNUS) Achieves Market Cap of $603,607.44

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, CoinUs has traded up 558.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinUs has a market cap of $603,607.44 and approximately $16.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008241 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015298 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.