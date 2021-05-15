Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,428 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,488,000 after purchasing an additional 801,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,681,000 after purchasing an additional 505,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

