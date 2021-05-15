Colliers Securities Comments on Apyx Medical Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) – Analysts at Colliers Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Apyx Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

APYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $334.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 958,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 55,641 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 176,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 175,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

