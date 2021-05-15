Colliers Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Workhorse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Colliers Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WKHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $998.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth about $31,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after acquiring an additional 883,865 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

