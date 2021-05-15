Comerica Bank Buys 449 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Jack in the Box worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $118.92 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.