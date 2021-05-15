Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,763,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,515,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $1,369,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,769,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,069,809.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $901,280.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,027,480 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,898. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

