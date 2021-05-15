Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,582,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 762,552 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,690,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,773,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JHG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

