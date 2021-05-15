Comerica Bank Sells 15,472 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,472 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $101,587.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,211 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,767 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSFS opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.