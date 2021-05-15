Comerica Bank Sells 1,678 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of LivePerson worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in LivePerson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 31,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $106,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,579 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $52.10 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.