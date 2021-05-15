Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.65 ($6.65).

CBK stock opened at €6.50 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.26. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

