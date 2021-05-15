Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

CBK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.65 ($6.65).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR CBK opened at €6.50 ($7.64) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a one year high of €5.96 ($7.01). The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.26.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.