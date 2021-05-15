Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 196 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,545 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 452,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,641,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,873 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day moving average is $227.07. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

