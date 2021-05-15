Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $31,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,818.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,813,000 after buying an additional 1,029,434 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,314,000. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,578,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,087,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 874,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

