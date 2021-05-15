Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $30.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $30,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,660,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,542,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of VDC opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.40. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $144.10 and a 52 week high of $187.07.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

