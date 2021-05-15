Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.75% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $35,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.72 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

