Community Bank N.A. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

