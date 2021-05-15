Community Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,825 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.64 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

