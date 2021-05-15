Community Bank N.A. Purchases 435 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.20. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.