Community Bank N.A. Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

