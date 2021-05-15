Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Shares of CBU traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.12. 160,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,803. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average is $70.09. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

