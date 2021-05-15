Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $181 million-$181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.74 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 383,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,768. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

