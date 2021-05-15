Comparing Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -209.22% -233.99% -62.50% Integer 6.45% 9.29% 4.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Integer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 427.33 -$4.41 million N/A N/A Integer $1.26 billion 2.45 $96.34 million $4.68 20.00

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Integer 0 1 1 0 2.50

Integer has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.19%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Integer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Integer beats Byrna Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles. It operates in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for the energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

