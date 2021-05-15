Compass (NYSE:COMP) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Compass (NYSE:COMP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

COMP opened at $14.15 on Friday. Compass has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

In related news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

