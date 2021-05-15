COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 162,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

