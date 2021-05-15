Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.84 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

