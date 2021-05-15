Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $389,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in State Street were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

STT stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 129.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.