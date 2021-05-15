Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 1,500 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

BAC stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $363.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

