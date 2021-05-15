Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 290 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.3% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

