Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

CNFR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 11,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,695. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNFR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

