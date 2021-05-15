CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 1,814.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,791,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $452.87 million, a P/E ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 2.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.